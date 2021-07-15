Aaron Judge Placed on COVID IL

Buster Onley of ESPN reports New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is among the players placed on the COVID-19 Injured List Thursday.

The three other Yankees position players who are in COVID-19 protocol are Aaron Judge, Kyle Higashioka, and Gio Urshela. Because Judge was at the All-Star Game with other players, this has triggered contact tracing questions for the Red Sox players (and presumably others). — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 15, 2021

Thursday’s start to the second half of the MLB season was postponed, with several players on the New York Yankees testing positive, according to general manager Brian Cashman.

Brian Cashman: "We have 3 positives and we have 3 pending." — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) July 15, 2021

It is unclear whether Friday’s matchup with be played as scheduled.

Judge, a prominent fixture in the Yankees lineup, appeared in 84 games this season, slashing .282/.3775/.526 with 21 home runs. He ranks 12th in the league in home runs, tied with Javier Baez, Brandon Lowe and Salvador Perez.

The Yankees hope to turn around their first half, sitting third in the American League East with a record of 46-43, eight games back from the division-leading Boston Red Sox. The team ranks 17th in batting average, hitting .236 this season with an OBP of .323 and a strikeout rate of 24.3%.

New York is currently +2500 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook.