Aaron Judge Returns to Lineup on Saturday

Three consecutive days off can feel like an eternity for an MLB player, but it’s also enough time for Aaron Judge to return to the New York Yankees lineup. Judge returns to his usual second spot in the batting order while patrolling right field after getting Wednesday night off and Friday’s postponement against the New York Mets.

Judge was on a modest four-game hitting streak before his night off, recording eight hits over his previous six outings. He leads the Yankees qualified hitters with a .904 on-base plus slugging percentage and gets a favorable matchup against Taijuan Walker, who ranks in the bottom 37th percentile in hard-hit percentage. That makes Judge the most expensive option on the single-game slates at FanDuel with a $9,500 salary.

The Yankees and Mets were scheduled to kick off their Subway Series on Friday night, but Game 1 was postponed due to inclement weather. As a result, we’ll get a doubleheader on Sunday, with games scheduled to go at 2:05 pm ET and 7:08 pm ET.

The Yankees are -162 favorites for the series opener on Saturday afternoon.