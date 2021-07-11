Aaron Nola, multiple Phillies put on COVID list and scratched from today’s start vs. Red Sox

Just over two hours before the first pitch, Philadelphia has been ravaged by the COVID bug ahead of their series and the first-half finale against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday afternoon.

https://twitter.com/MattGelb/status/1414234330642124804

Just a day before the All-Star Break, the Phillies have a major COVID-related problem. Staff ace Aaron Nola was scheduled to start in the rubber match of Philly’s three-game set at Fenway Park. Instead, he’s been scratched, and the Phillies will scramble to fill his spot today in Boston.

Nola has had a bit of an up and down season this year. The former 17-game winner is 6-5 with a 4.53 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 101 innings.

Third baseman Alec Bohm was removed from the lineup Saturday and will also join his starting pitcher away from the team. Bohm is having a decent campaign and will go into the break with 41 RBI, while 40 percent of fantasy owners will have to look elsewhere today.

Connor Brogdon and Bailey Falter were also put on the list but offer next to no fantasy value.

Hopefully, you were one of the lucky ones to roll with the Red Sox on FanDuel Sportsbook’s moneyline earlier this morning. Boston was a slight underdog with Nola on the mound, but that’s all changed as the game is now off the board. Stay tuned for it to be posted when final lineups are announced and if any other players will hit the COVID injured list.