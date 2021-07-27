Aaron Rodgers arrived at Packers training camp Tuesday

After an offseason filled with uncertainty, the Packers and Rodgers are back together again after the future Hall of Famer showed up for the start of training camp. It was the first time Rodgers punched in since his squad was bounced from last season’s NFC Championship game against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.
The defending NFL MVP rolled into camp less than 24 hours after it was reported his contract was redesigned with multiple concessions made to Rodgers. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the changes include eliminating the last year (2023) of the current deal setting up 2021 as a likely last season in Green Bay, should the club make a trade at the end of this season.
Rodgers is the second favorite to take home another most valuable player award at the FanDuel Sportsbook. The 37-year-old sits at +1000 behind only Patrick Mahomes, who is the odds on favorite at +500.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.