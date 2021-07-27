Aaron Rodgers arrived at Packers training camp Tuesday

It looks like the Jordan Love era in Green Bay will have to wait as Aaron Rodgers made his return to the team he’s spent his entire career with on Tuesday.

After an offseason filled with uncertainty, the Packers and Rodgers are back together again after the future Hall of Famer showed up for the start of training camp. It was the first time Rodgers punched in since his squad was bounced from last season’s NFC Championship game against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

The defending NFL MVP rolled into camp less than 24 hours after it was reported his contract was redesigned with multiple concessions made to Rodgers. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the changes include eliminating the last year (2023) of the current deal setting up 2021 as a likely last season in Green Bay, should the club make a trade at the end of this season.

Rodgers is the second favorite to take home another most valuable player award at the FanDuel Sportsbook. The 37-year-old sits at +1000 behind only Patrick Mahomes, who is the odds on favorite at +500.