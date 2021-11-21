Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Toe Injury, Expects to Start in Week 12

The injuries are piling up for the Green Bay Packers. Their offensive line is in tatters, they are without their lead running back, and apparently, Aaron Rodgers is playing through a toe injury. Rodgers confirmed the injury post-game and reports that the injury he’s dealing with is painful and worse than turf toe.

https://twitter.com/NicoleMenner/status/1462537851631910912

You wouldn’t have known that Rodgers was dealing with a toe injury from his performance against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Rodgers finished with 385 passing yards and four touchdowns on 23-for-33 passing.

We can infer from Rodgers’s update that he plans to play next week versus the Los Angeles Rams. The reigning MVP noted that he needs to get to the Packers bye week in Week 13 so he can heal up. Jordan Love will get his second start in three weeks if Rodgers experiences any setbacks throughout the week.

