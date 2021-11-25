Aaron Rodgers remains sidelined for Thursday’s practice

https://twitter.com/RobDemovsky/status/1463927253012729856

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reports that Aaron Rodgers is not at practice on Thursday. Rodgers did not practice on Wednesday as well due to a fractured toe. A toe that Rodgers was quick to show off the other day during his news conference. This follows the same pattern as Week 11, where Rodgers followed two DNPs with a limited practice on Friday. Despite the setback, Rodgers still threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns in a losing effort against the Vikings. Covid toe aside, Rodgers is still tenth in passing yards with 2,571, fifth in touchdowns with 21, and has only thrown four interceptions. Other DNPs for the Packers include Kevin King, Jonathan Garvin, David Bakhtiari, Malik Taylor, and Marcedes Lewis. However, Aaron Jones, who is recovering from a knee injury, practiced for a second straight day.

