Aaron Rodgers will play Sunday for the Packers

Aaron Rodgers is expected to be activated off the COVID-19 protocol list on Saturday, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports. Rodgers doesn’t need a negative test to play Sunday. He just needs to avoid being symptomatic and cleared by the team doctors. Rodgers is already back at practice for the Packers and is expected to start versus the Seahawks on Sunday.

Rodgers has caused quite the controversy since being infected after it was announced that he was unvaccinated. Rodgers was on the Pat McAfee show and tried to explain away why he chose not to be vaccinated and why he didn’t follow COVID-19 protocols for unvaccinated players. To say it did not go well would be a massive understatement. Rodgers was eventually fined for not following those protocols. The more significant punishment for Rodgers and the Packers is likely that the one game Rodgers had to miss due to being infected, the Packers lost.

The Packers are 3.5 point favorites in this contest and are -172 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 50.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.