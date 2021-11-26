Aaron Rodgers will play Week 12 against the Rams

https://twitter.com/RobDemovsky/status/1464317335695622151

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reports that Aaron Rodgers will play on Sunday against the Rams. Rodgers did not take any reps at practice this week but was relaying calls. He has been dealing with a fractured toe, which Rodgers was quick to show off earlier in the week during a news conference. Rodgers followed a similar pattern in Week 11, not practicing and still playing against the Vikings. It was a losing effort, but Rodgers still threw for a season-high 385 yards and four touchdowns. Toevid aside, Rodgers is still tenth in passing yards with 2,571, fifth in touchdowns with 21, and has only thrown four interceptions. It’s a positive sign that Rodgers can play through the injury, but it’s unclear how long he’ll have to deal with it.

Rodgers has been a real wildcard this season, so you should always keep one eye on FanDuel Sportsbook at all times. You’ll want to make sure that you’re there first when the odds come down, or something suddenly changes.