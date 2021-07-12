Adam Eaton released by the White Sox

The White Sox released Adam Eaton on Monday, MLBTradeRumors reports. The Sox tried to find a trade partner for Eaton after they designated him for assignment, but there were no takers and had to send him on his way. Eaton is now free to sign with any team for the prorated league minimum
The move surprised some observers as the Sox are still without Eloy Jimenez (pectoral), and Luis Robert (hip) and Eaton would at least provide insurance in the outfield. However, the problem was that Eaton was only had a slash line of .173/.262/.286 from April 20 until July 7 when he was DFAd. Eaton has also struggled to put the ball in play, striking out 27.4% of the time, more than 50% higher than his career average, 16.8%. Eaton is unlikely to find a starting job again, but he should latch onto a contender looking for depth in their outfield or a left-handed bat off the bench.
The White Sox are running away with the American League Central. They are -3000 to win the division, +330 to win the American League, and +850 to win it all at FanDuel.com.
