Adam Eaton Signs Deal with Angels

The Los Angeles Angels report outfielder Adam Eaton has signed with the team.

https://twitter.com/Angels/status/1415431061912244226

The 10-year veteran was granted his unconditional release from the Chicago White Sox Monday, his second stint with the team. Appearing in 58 games this season with Chicago, Eaton is slashing .201/.298/.344 with five home runs. He last played in a July 6, 4-1 win over the Minnesota Twins, going 1-for-4.

Eaton will likely split time at right field with Jose Rojas, Taylor Ward and Luis Rengifo, with Shohei Ohtani infrequently playing the position.

Last season, a member of the Washington Nationals, Eaton, appeared in 58 games, hitting .201 with an OBP of .298 and four home runs.

The Angles kick off the second half of the season with a three-game weekend series against the Mariners. Andrew Heaney is likely to start for the Angels Friday, making his 16th start of the season. Heaney has a 5-6 record with a 5.38 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and a 28.5% K rate.

Los Angeles, currently with a 45-44 record, are fourth in the American League West. The team is +10000 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook.