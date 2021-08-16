Adam Engel Placed on 10-Day IL

https://twitter.com/whitesox/status/1427329478976540682

Engel has been out of the lineup since August 12th due to a groin injury, but he’s been placed on the IL with left shoulder inflammation. The White Sox also shuffled around some of their pitchers on Monday. Matt Foster was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte, while Zack Burdi was designated for assignment. Mike Wright and Ryan Burr will take their spots on the active roster.

Engel has been a solid contributor over limited playing time with the White Sox this season. He’s appeared in 33 games, and he’s racked up seven homers and seven steals over 121 plate appearances. Overall, his 132 wRC+ makes him a well-above-average hitter. However, with Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez both joining the lineup recently, it doesn’t leave a ton of playing time for Engel moving forward.

The White Sox currently own a 10-game lead over the Indians in the AL Central, the largest lead in any division in baseball. That makes them a virtual lock to make the postseason, and their odds to win the World Series are listed at +600 on FanDuel Sportsbook.