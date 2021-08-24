Adam Trautman Injures Lower-Leg vs. Jaguars

The New Orleans Saints starting tight end position is Adam Trautman’s to lose. The second-year player will be hoping that a lower leg injury suffered on Monday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars doesn’t compromise his position with the team.
Trautman had to be carted to the locker room after leaving the field with the injury.
The Saints drafted Trautman with a compensatory pick acquired from the Minnesota Vikings in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Dayton product appeared in 15 games for the Saints in 2020, starting six of those, and recording 15 receptions for 171 yards and one touchdown.
Nick Vannett is listed second on the Saints depth chart at tight end and came on to replace Trautman against the Jags. Vannett has one catch for two yards at the half.
Stay tuned to the Saints post-game presser for an update on Trautman’s injury.
The Saints are up on the Jaguars at the half.
