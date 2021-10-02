Adam Wainwright signs a one-year extension with the Cardinals
October 1George KurtzSportsGrid
Adam Wainwright has signed a one-year extension to stay with the Cardinals next season, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. Wainwright has found the fountain of youth this season and has led the Cardinals to the playoffs. The deal is for $15 million and will likely lead to his retirement from Major League Baseball.
Wainwright is the definition of a pitcher and not a thrower, as his fastball has averaged under 90 MPH this season. Wainwright turned 40 years of age last month, but he hasn’t let that stop him. He’s 17-7 with a 3.05 ERA, 1.06 WHIP in 32 starts, covering 206.1 innings pitched. Wainwright will pitch the Wild Card game for the Cardinals when they take on the Dodgers or Giants next week.
As for this weekend, the Cardinals are home to take on the Cubs. The Cards are +100 (11.5) on the run line, -210 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of eight, over (-105), and the under (-115). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
