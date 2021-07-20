AFC North Quarterback Rankings

The AFC North is a division filled with talented quarterbacks going into 2021. Between Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield, and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, there’s tons to work with here, old and new. We’re seeing a changing of the guard a bit in the division where, for the first time in maybe ten years, there are quarterbacks in the division that might be better than Big Ben.

Ranking the quarterbacks is tough, especially because of the age gaps and how we haven’t seen much from Burrow, but the talent is clearly there, and it makes sense why he went first overall. Each player has something they can boast as what’s likely the best in the division. Roethlisberger is solid at keeping plays alive and has the best decision-making out of these four as the veteran. Jackson is clearly the most athletic and can break down defenses with his ability to take off at any time. Mayfield has fully embraced the system that he is in and has toned down the poor decision-making from earlier in his career during his progressions. And Burrow, even after only playing a handful of games, may have the most talented arm in the division.

These guys are tough to rank, but we are going to go with Roethlisberger still at the top, Burrow behind and in line for a breakout season, Jackson, and Mayfield at the back.

The Baltimore Ravens are the favorites to win the AFC North at +115 with Cleveland at +145, Pittsburgh at +440, and Cincinnati at +2300, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.