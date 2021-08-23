AJ McCarron Will Miss 2021 Season with ACL Injury

The Atlanta Falcons are in the market for a new quarterback after it was confirmed that backup AJ McCarron suffered a season-ending knee injury on Saturday night against the Miami Dolphins. The injury occurred on an innocuous play, as McCarron handed the ball off the running back Qadree Ollison and came up limping on the play.

McCarron joined the Falcons as a free agent this off-season, having spent the last two years with the Houston Texans. McCarron was used sparingly with the Texans, throwing just one pass for 20 yards last season and starting one game during the 2019 season. The Alabama product has started four games throughout his career, completing 62.6% of his passes for 1,173 yards.

The Falcons signed undrafted free agent Feleipe Franks ahead of the season but will be looking for an NFL-ready quarterback to backup 36-year-old starter Matt Ryan.

