Al Horford Tests Positive for COVID-19

Marc Stein reports Boston Celtics center Al Horford has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 14-year veteran joins forward Jaylen Brown in quarantine, putting his status for the Celtics season opener against the New York Knicks. Playing 28 games last season as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Horford averaged 27 minutes, scoring 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists per game.

Horford spent three seasons with the Celtics from 2016-2019, starting 208 games, averaging 31 minutes, 13 points, five rebounds and seven assists per game. With the Celtics for the second time, Horford will likely split time among Enes Kanter and Robert Williams for playing time.

Posting a 36-36 record, the Celtics secured the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, losing to the Brooklyn Nets in the Conference Semifinals in six games.

