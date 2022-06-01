Alabama LB Will Anderson Tops Mel Kiper's 2023 Big Board

If Mel Kiper were an NFL general manager, he knows who he would select with the first overall pick in next year’s draft, assuming that team doesn’t need a quarterback.

According to ESPN, Kiper has pegged Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. as his number one overall prospect heading into the 2022 college football season (set to kick off on August 27).

As Kiper writes, “Anderson is a dominant and unique edge rusher who might have been the No. 1 overall pick in April if he had been eligible for the draft. He doesn’t take plays off, is versatile, and made several impressive plays against the run. Anderson’s coaches at Alabama rave about him.”

Following a season in which he recorded an FBS-best 79 pressures and 17.5 sacks, it is easy to justify Anderson’s ranking on Kiper’s big board.

Slotting in behind Anderson is his teammate and quarterback, Bryce Young, whom Kiper describes as “an anticipatory thrower who knows how to hit receivers where they need the ball to run after the catch.”

Like Anderson, Young had a highly productive sophomore campaign, throwing 47 touchdowns to just seven interceptions en route to capturing the Heisman Trophy.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Crimson Tide holding the best FBS Championship odds at +200.