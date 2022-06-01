Alabama LB Will Anderson Tops Mel Kiper's 2023 Big Board
Paul Connor
If Mel Kiper were an NFL general manager, he knows who he would select with the first overall pick in next year’s draft, assuming that team doesn’t need a quarterback.
According to ESPN, Kiper has pegged Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. as his number one overall prospect heading into the 2022 college football season (set to kick off on August 27).
As Kiper writes, “Anderson is a dominant and unique edge rusher who might have been the No. 1 overall pick in April if he had been eligible for the draft. He doesn’t take plays off, is versatile, and made several impressive plays against the run. Anderson’s coaches at Alabama rave about him.”
Following a season in which he recorded an FBS-best 79 pressures and 17.5 sacks, it is easy to justify Anderson’s ranking on Kiper’s big board.
Slotting in behind Anderson is his teammate and quarterback, Bryce Young, whom Kiper describes as “an anticipatory thrower who knows how to hit receivers where they need the ball to run after the catch.”
Like Anderson, Young had a highly productive sophomore campaign, throwing 47 touchdowns to just seven interceptions en route to capturing the Heisman Trophy.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Crimson Tide holding the best FBS Championship odds at +200.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.