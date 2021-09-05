Albert Pujols Will Start Tuesday and Thursday in St. Louis

Albert Pujols will get one last hoorah in his old stomping grounds. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Pujols would start Tuesday and Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

https://twitter.com/jorgecastillo/status/1434646971688448003

Pujols has been a regular in the Dodgers lineup this season, appearing in 68 games for the reigning World Series Champions. The future Hall of Famer is slugging .457 with the Dodgers, knocking in 10 home runs and 34 runs batted in and 16 runs scored. Pujols returns to Busch Stadium, where he spent the first 11 years of his career with the Cardinals.

Defensively, the Dodgers have only deployed Pujols at first base this season; however, for nostalgia’s sake, he may get an inning at third base after starting his career at the hot corner with the Cardinals.

Max Muncy will be off the cold corner duties with Pujols in the lineup, but Muncy can still be used at second or third base, forcing Trea Turner or Justin Turner to the bench.

