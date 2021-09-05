watch
LISTEN
NYM
9/5 1:05 PM EDT
WSH
BAL
9/5 1:05 PM EDT
NYY
OAK
9/5 1:07 PM EDT
TOR
PHI
9/5 1:10 PM EDT
MIA
DET
9/5 1:10 PM EDT
CIN
MIN
9/5 1:10 PM EDT
TB
CLE
9/5 1:10 PM EDT
BOS
CWS
9/5 2:10 PM EDT
KC
STL
9/5 2:10 PM EDT
MIL
PIT
9/5 2:20 PM EDT
CHC
ATL
9/5 3:10 PM EDT
COL
TEX
9/5 4:07 PM EDT
LAA
HOU
9/5 4:10 PM EDT
SD
SEA
9/5 4:10 PM EDT
ARI
LAD
9/5 7:08 PM EDT
SF

Albert Pujols Will Start Tuesday and Thursday in St. Louis