Alek Manoah Lands on 10-Day Injured List With Back Injury

Alek Manoah has been a welcome addition to the Toronto Blue Jays starting rotation this season. The rookie leads all starters in earned run average and is striking out 11.6 per nine innings. However, the Jays will spend the next 10 days without the young right-hander as Manoah has been placed on the injured list with a lower back contusion.

As reported by Shi Davidi, the Jays have recalled Thomas Hatch to take Manoah’s place in the rotation.

https://twitter.com/ShiDavidi/status/1417249154875731972

Hatch appeared in 17 games, starting one, for the Blue Jays last season, allowing 1.18 walks and hits per inning pitched and a 2.73 earned run average. Hatch has been dealing in Triple-A this season, compiling a 2.15 earned run average, striking out 8.9 per nine innings, and allowing 1.06 walks and hits per inning pitched.

The Blue Jays haven’t announced starters beyond tonight’s game, but surely Hatch will be included in their plans over the coming days.

