Aleksander Barkov won’t play for the Panthers on Saturday
November 6George KurtzSportsGrid
Aleksander Barkov won’t play Saturday for the Panthers, Jameson Olive of the Panthers official website reports. Barkov is a late scratch as he is dealing with a lower-body injury. There is no word yet as to when Barkov may be able to return to the lineup. Barkov is one of the best players in the league that nobody knows or talks about. He’s not flashy like Connor McDavid but is an asset on both sides of the rink.
Barkov is off to a hot start this season with seven goals, two on the power play, and five assists in 10 games. The Panthers have yet to be defeated in regulation as they are 9-0-1 and have the most points in the National Hockey League.
The Panthers are -186 (-1.5) on the puck line, -137 on the money line, with an over/under of 6.5, over (-104), under (-128). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.