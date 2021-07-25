Alex Bregman Embarking on Rehabilitation Assignment
July 24Grant WhiteSportsGrid
Alex Bregman last played on June 16, but he is nearing a return to the majors. The Houston Astros confirmed that their third baseman would be starting his rehab assignment with Sugar Land over the next couple of days. Bregman is recovering from a quadriceps injury incurred while running the bases on June 16.
The Astros have alternated between Abraham Toro and Robel Garcia with Bregman out, although neither player has come close to replacing Bregman’s offense. Toro has been better than Garcia but is only slugging .337 with a .277 on-base percentage. Both of which combine for a higher on-base plus slugging percentage than Garcia’s .481 mark. Whatever fantasy value Toro and Garcia bring will be quashed when Bregman returns to action.
Houston has established a 3.5 game lead atop the AL West, and their chances at another division crown and World Series run will be strengthened with Bregman back at the hot corner. The Astros have shot up the futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook, currently with the second-best odds to win the World Series.
