Alex Bregman nearing a return for the Astros

Alex Bregman is ready to come off the injured list for the Astros, Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reports. Bregman has been on the IL since June 16 due to a hamstring injury. Bregman did have his rehab stopped about a week ago due to concerns about his hamstring, but those concerns weren’t warranted. Bregman is currently traveling with the Astros but won’t play Saturday. According to manager Dusty Baker, Bregman will play in a rehab game on Sunday before possible activation Monday.
Before the injury, Bregman was batting .275 with seven HRs, 34 RBI, and 37 runs in 59 games.
The Astros beat up on the Mariners last night and will look too dim the playoffs of their division rivals even further Saturday. Jake Odorizzi will start for the Astors, and he will be up against Logan Gilbert. The Astros are +142 (-1.5) on the run line, -148 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of nine, over (-104), and the under (-118). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
