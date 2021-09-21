Alex Bregman Out of Astros Lineup Tuesday

Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports Houston Astros’ third baseman Alex Bregman will sit out of Tuesday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

Bregman will have a scheduled day off, last playing in a 10-0 win series opener Monday night, going 0-for-5. This year, Bregman has missed significant playing time, appearing in 81 games this season, slashing .290/.372/.442 with 10 home runs.

Aledmys Diaz will take over third base duties in place of Bregman for the second game of the series, batting sixth. Priced at $2,100 on FanDuel, Diaz has played 76 games, hitting .271 with a .331 OBP and seven home runs. Diaz last started in a 7-6 Astros win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, going 1-for-4 at the plate, playing first base.

The American League West-leading Astros will face Packy Naughton, who makes his fourth start of the year. Naughton has an 0-2 record with a 4.32 ERA, 14% K rate and a 1.62 WHIP.

Houston is a -225 road Moneyline favorite against the Angels on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 9.5-run total.