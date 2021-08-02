Alex Bregman Suffers Setback in Rehab Start Sunday

Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports Houston Astros’ third baseman Alex Bregman left his rehab start due to hamstring tightness.

Bregman has played four games for the Sugar Land Skeeters, the Astros Triple-A affiliate, but left Sunday’s game in the third inning due to a lingering hamstring issue dating back to last season.

Bregman last played for the Astros on Jun. 16, an 8-4 win over the Texas Rangers, leaving the game in the first inning after a quad strain while trying to beat a ground ball to first base.

A regular fixture in the Astros lineup, Bregman has played 59 games this season, slashing .275/.359/.428 with seven home runs. With Bregman out of the lineup, the team has used Abraham Toro, Robel Garcia and Aledmys Diaz at third base. The team remains one of the top offenses in the league, ranking first in batting average (.267), OBP (.341) and strikeout rate (19%).

Houston travels to Los Angeles to face the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, with a two-game series starting Tuesday. The team leading the American League West with a 64-42 record are +480 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook.