Alex Bregman Suffers Setback in Rehab Start Sunday

Bregman has played four games for the Sugar Land Skeeters, the Astros Triple-A affiliate, but left Sunday’s game in the third inning due to a lingering hamstring issue dating back to last season.
Bregman last played for the Astros on Jun. 16, an 8-4 win over the Texas Rangers, leaving the game in the first inning after a quad strain while trying to beat a ground ball to first base.
A regular fixture in the Astros lineup, Bregman has played 59 games this season, slashing .275/.359/.428 with seven home runs. With Bregman out of the lineup, the team has used Abraham Toro, Robel Garcia and Aledmys Diaz at third base. The team remains one of the top offenses in the league, ranking first in batting average (.267), OBP (.341) and strikeout rate (19%).
Houston travels to Los Angeles to face the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, with a two-game series starting Tuesday. The team leading the American League West with a 64-42 record are +480 to win the World Series on FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.