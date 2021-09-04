Alex Cobb Nearing a Return to Action

The postseason is likely out of the Los Angeles Angels’ reach, but they’re giving themselves the best chance at making it. According to Rhett Bollinger, Alex Cobb pitched a live bullpen session today, is slated to pitch a simulated game before being re-inserted into the starting rotation.
Cobb last pitched on July 23 and has been resolving right wrist inflammation since. The veteran right-hander ranks third on the Angels rotation in earned run average, fourth in strikeouts, and second in wins.
Packy Naughton has been a beneficiary of Cobb’s absence. Naughton was called up at the start of August and has appeared in three games for the Halos, getting his first major league start against the New York Yankees on September 1. Naughton could be in line for more starts until Cobb returns to the lineup.
The Angels are hosting the Texas Rangers on Saturday night as -162 favorites with a total set at 8.5, as per the line information from FanDuel Sportsbook.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.