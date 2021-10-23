Alex Collins expected to play Monday for the Seahawks

Alex Collins is expected to play Monday for the Seahawks, John Boyle of the Seahawks’ official site reports. Collins missed practice this week due to a groin injury, but head coach Pete Carroll stated Saturday that Collins would play Monday and the plan all along was to rest Collins during the week. If we take Carroll at his word, Collins will play, but he is still listed as questionable on the injury report.

The Hawks’ offense has some problems as quarterback Russell Wilson is on injured reserve with a finger injury, and running back Chris Carson is on IR with a neck injury. If Collins were to suffer a setback and be unable to play Monday, then the running game would likely come down to Rashaad Penny, who is returning from a calf injury, Deejay Dallas, and Travis Homer.

In that Monday night game this week, the Seahawks are 4.5 underdogs in this contest and are +176 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 42.5, over (-112), and under (-108). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.