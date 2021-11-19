Alex Collins (groin) did not practice Thursday for Week 11

Alex Collins did not practice on Thursday due to a groin injury. However, Collins was able to practice on Wednesday, albeit in a limited capacity. Collins being downgraded a day later is a little concerning but he hasn’t been ruled out just yet. Collins’ injury has followed him since Week 6, and it has limited him in practice each week that has followed. His injury status is critical to the Seahawks, with Chris Carson sidelined with a neck injury. If Collins can’t play, expect Rashaad Penny, DeeJay Dallas, and Travis Homer to try and fill the void. The Cardinals don’t have a great run defense, but Seattle’s other options do not instill a lot of confidence.

