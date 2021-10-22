Alex Collins is questionable to play Monday for the Seahawks, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports. Collins is dealing with a groin injury and has yet to practice this week. The good news for Collins and the Hawks is that this game is on Monday night, giving Collins an extra day of rest. If Collins can’t play, Rashaad Penny, who was just activated off of injured reserve Friday due to a calf injury, could start this game and be the primary ball carrier for the Seahawks.

No matter who is running the ball for the Hawks, the going could be challenging as they will face a Saints team with a strong defense coming off of a bye week. The Seahawks not only may be down to their third-string running back, but we know they will be starting back up quarterback Geno Smith as starter Russell Wilson is still at least a few weeks away from returning due to a finger injury.

The Seahawks are 4.5 underdogs in this contest and are +176 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 42.5, over (-112), and under (-108). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.