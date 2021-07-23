Alex Kirilloff has successful surgery for the Twins
July 23George KurtzSportsGrid
Alex Kirilloff of the Twins had successful wrist surgery Friday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Kirilloff injured his wrist earlier this week and will now miss the rest of the 2021 campaign as he rehabs after surgery. Kirilloff is expected to be 100% ready for spring training in February.
This has been an awful season for the Twins as they were once again expected to challenge for the division title in the American League Central but instead sit in fourth place, 17.5 games behind the White Sox. The Twins traded Nelson Cruz to the Rays on Thursday, won’t have Kirilloff until 2022, and now we’ll find out who else they might look to move before the July 30 trade deadline.
The Twins are at home and will host the Angels in the second of a four-game series. The Twins will start J.A. Happ, while the Angels will go with Alex Cobb. The Twins are -176 (+1.5) on the run line, -108 on the money line, and the game has an over/under of 9.5, over (-108), and the under (-112). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
