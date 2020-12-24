Alex Smith returns to practice for Washington

Alex Smith was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. Smith has been limited, but it’s a step in the right direction for both Smith and the Washington Football Team. Smith missed last week’s loss to Seattle due to a calf injury, and the team seems to respond with him behind center. Smith also seems to be a lock for Comeback Player of the Year, returning after almost losing his leg to a horrific injury in 2018. The WFT is poised to win an injury-riddled NFC East. A victory over Carolina on Sunday would go a long way towards making the improbable at the beginning of the season a reality.

Washington is currently a 1.5 point favorite over Carolina, but that number could swing either way depending on whether or not Smith starts. Smith is $6,700 in DFS and faces a secondary that has struggled of late in the Panthers but starting him would be a dartboard throw and praying you hit a bullseye.

One other note, this game was moved from a 1:00 p.m. EST start to 4:00 p.m. EST so that the Eagles and Cowboys won’t know if their game is important before they start. If WFT were to beat Carolina, the Eagles and Cowboys would be eliminated from NFC East contention.