Alex Smith returns to practice for Washington

Alex Smith was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. Smith has been limited, but it’s a step in the right direction for both Smith and the Washington Football Team. Smith missed last week’s loss to Seattle due to a calf injury, and the team seems to respond with him behind center. Smith also seems to be a lock for Comeback Player of the Year, returning after almost losing his leg to a horrific injury in 2018. The WFT is poised to win an injury-riddled NFC East. A victory over Carolina on Sunday would go a long way towards making the improbable at the beginning of the season a reality.
Washington is currently a 1.5 point favorite over Carolina, but that number could swing either way depending on whether or not Smith starts. Smith is $6,700 in DFS and faces a secondary that has struggled of late in the Panthers but starting him would be a dartboard throw and praying you hit a bullseye.
One other note, this game was moved from a 1:00 p.m. EST start to 4:00 p.m. EST so that the Eagles and Cowboys won’t know if their game is important before they start. If WFT were to beat Carolina, the Eagles and Cowboys would be eliminated from NFC East contention.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.