Alex Wood Tests Positive For COVID-19

COVID-19 continues to impact MLB teams around the league. The San Francisco Giants are the latest team to confirm a case, announcing that starting pitcher Alex Wood has tested positive for the virus. Susan Slusser reports that Johnny Cueto is also feeling unwell but could not confirm whether he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Wood and Cueto have been integral in stabilizing the Giants’ rotation this season, ranking third and fourth in innings pitched. Wood ranks second on the team in strikeouts with 135, with Cueto registering 94 in three fewer starts.

The Giants have yet to confirm who will start in place of Wood or Cueto if he’s expected to miss time. Zack Littell has been used as an opener for two games this season and could be part of a bullpen day if needed. Conner Menez or Scott Kazmir are likely recalled to fill the available roster spots.

