Alexander Ovechkin was forced to leave the game early for the Capitals on Friday

Alexander Ovechkin was forced to leave the game Friday for the Capitals, CapitalsPR reports. Ovechkin left the game after colliding with Travis Konecny of the Flyers. He was in obvious pain, left the ice, and the Capitals announced that he would not return to the contest shortly after. Ovechkin signed a five-year $47.5 million contract with the Caps during the offseason. This should keep him in Capital’s uniform as he continues to chase the all-time goals scored record held by Wayne Gretsky.

The Capitals could’ve just been playing it safe with AO, and that’s why he didn’t return. There is, after all, no reason to play him in a meaningless game, not with the regular season set to open up for the Caps in just five days. The Capitals open up the 2021-22 campaign versus the Rangers on Wednesday. The Capitals are +190 (-1.5) on the puck line, -136 on the money line, with an over/under of six, over (-115), under (-105). You can find the lines, futures, and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.