ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is expected to play in a Week 16 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Robinson landed on the injury report Friday, dealing with a hamstring injury. He leads the team in target market share at 25.68% and in 14 games played this season, Robinson has caught 90 passes for 1,110 yards and six touchdowns. He is priced at $7,500 on FanDuel

The Bears will face a Jaguars defense that have allowed 26.19 points to opposing wide receivers this season.

The Bears are a 7.5-point road favorite against the Falcons on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 46.5 total.