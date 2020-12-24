Allen Robinson misses practice Thursday for Chicago

Allen Robinson missed practiced Thursday for Chicago due to a hamstring injury. Robinson did practice in full Wednesday, which does lead some to believe this could just be a maintenance day for Robinson, or if you’re a pessimist, perhaps he suffered the injury during that practice. Either way, this is a situation worth watching as Robinson has put up impressive numbers this season, 90 receptions, 1110 yards, and six touchdowns, despite not having anyone elite to get him the ball. The Bears will want Robinson on the field Sunday as they have an outside shot at a playoff berth but also know it may not be necessary to have him play his full complement of snaps as they are playing a Jaguar team that only has one win this season.

Robinson is one of the better PPR plays in fantasy and should be started for your fantasy team if he starts for Chicago. Daily fantasy players may want to play it a little more cautious with his $7,500 price tag.