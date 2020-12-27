Allen Robinson Officially Active

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson is officially active for a Week 16 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Robinson landed on the injury report Friday, dealing with a hamstring injury. He leads the team in target market share at 25.68% and in 14 games played this season, Robinson has caught 90 passes for 1,110 yards and six touchdowns. He is priced at $7,500 on FanDuel.
The Bears will face a Jaguars defense that have allowed 26.19 points to opposing wide receivers this season.
The Bears are a 7.5-point road favorite against the Falcons on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 46.5 total.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.