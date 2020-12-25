Allen Robinson Questionable for Sunday

Allen Robinson is listed as questionable for a Week 16 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Limited in practice Friday with a hamstring injury, Robinson is the Bears’ primary weapon. He accounts of 25.68% of the target market share and has caught 90 passes for 1,110 yards and six touchdowns this season, playing in every game. Robinson is priced at $7,500 on FanDuel.

If Robinson is unable to suit up Sunday, expect rookie Darnell Mooney ($5,400) and Anthony Miller ($4,900) to see more targets. They matchup against a Jaguars team who have allowed the seventh-most points to opposing wide receivers at 26.19 per game.

The Bears are a 7.5-point road favorite against the Jaguars on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 47 total.