Alvin Kamara misses another practice for the Saints

Alvin Kamara doesn’t practice Thursday, the Saints official website reports. This is the second consecutive practice that Kamara has missed due to a knee injury. The Saints have categorized the knee sprain as mild and are likely playing it safe with their only actual offensive weapon, but if he were unable to practice Friday, then one would think he would not play Sunday against the Titans. The Saints did prepare for this event as several free-agent running backs were seen trying out earlier this week.

If Kamara were to miss the game, Mark Ingram would be the lead ball carrier. The Saints would likely still be a run-heavy team as they just don’t have the weapons in the passing game at quarterback or wide receiver to challenge teams through the air.

The Saints are 2.5-point underdogs in this contest and are +128 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 44.5, over (-108), and under (-112). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.