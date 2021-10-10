Amari Cooper Expected to Play Sunday Against Giants

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper is expected to play in Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the New York Giants.

Cooper is reportedly dealing with a lingering hamstring injury and is officially listed as questionable ahead of the meeting with the Giants. Cooper was limited in practice all week, playing in a Week 4 36-28 win over the Carolina Panthers, catching three passes for 69 yards and one touchdown. An integral member of the Cowboys receiving corps, Cooper is responsible for a 21% target share, second only behind second-year wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Cooper is priced at $7,100 on FanDuel, part of a high-powered Cowboys offense that is one of the fastest in the league, averaging 26.1 seconds per snap.

The Cowboys square off against their NFC East rival Giants, who rank 27th in Defensive DVOA and are a 7-point home favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 52.5-point total, the highest on the main slate.