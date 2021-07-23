Amari Cooper Placed on PUP List Ahead of Training Camp

The Dallas Cowboys have placed wide receiver Amari Cooper on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list ahead of the start of training camp.

Cooper is dealing with an ankle injury, suffered in June, as reported by Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network. He is one of six Cowboys players to land on the list.

A primary weapon in the Cowboys’ receiving corps, Cooper was responsible for a team-leading 21.10% market share of targets, catching 92 passes for 1,114 yards and five touchdowns. He started in all 16 games in the Cowboys’ 2020 campaign, going 6-10 and missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

With quarterback Dak Prescott missing 11 games due to a leg injury, the Cowboys’ offense suffered in the passing game. After the injury, the Cowboys finished with the fifth-lowest passing yards per game, averaging 204.9 yards, with 15 touchdowns.

Dallas will look to bounce back in the 2021 season, currently with a 9.5 win total on FanDuel Sportsbook. The team is also +3000 to win Super Bowl LVI.