Amari Cooper Placed on PUP List Ahead of Training Camp

Cooper is dealing with an ankle injury, suffered in June, as reported by Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network. He is one of six Cowboys players to land on the list.
A primary weapon in the Cowboys’ receiving corps, Cooper was responsible for a team-leading 21.10% market share of targets, catching 92 passes for 1,114 yards and five touchdowns. He started in all 16 games in the Cowboys’ 2020 campaign, going 6-10 and missing the playoffs for the second consecutive year.
With quarterback Dak Prescott missing 11 games due to a leg injury, the Cowboys’ offense suffered in the passing game. After the injury, the Cowboys finished with the fifth-lowest passing yards per game, averaging 204.9 yards, with 15 touchdowns.
Dallas will look to bounce back in the 2021 season, currently with a 9.5 win total on FanDuel Sportsbook. The team is also +3000 to win Super Bowl LVI.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.