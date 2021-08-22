Amari Cooper Set to Make Pre-Season Debut on Saturday

Cooper finished last season with a career-high 92 receptions and just 75 yards off his career-best with 1,114 receiving yards. The 27-year-old had surgery after the 2020 season to repair a lingering ankle injury from the regular season. Cooper will be Dak Prescott’s weapon of choice again in 2021, provided the duo can stay healthy.
Last season, the Cowboys were hit hard by injuries, with key pieces Cooper, Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, and Zack Martin all missing time or playing through injuries. A healthy offensive corps will help the Cowboys climb the NFC East heap in 2021.
Dallas is betting favorites to win the division with +130 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, sitting with the 12th-highest odds to win the Super Bowl at +3000. The Cowboys’ regular season starts on September 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
