Amari Cooper will play Monday for the Cowboys

Amari Cooper will play Monday versus the Eagles, Armando Salguero of Outkick reports. Cooper was hurt late in the Cowboys’ 20-17 victory over the Chargers last Sunday. Cooper has a rib injury, but apparently, he is over the injury and good to go Monday.

Cooper is part of a three-headed monster that the Cowboys have at wide receiver, but they are already without Michael Gallup, who is on injured reserve. Cooper has had big games versus the Eagles in the past, but that was before the Eagles picked up cornerback Darius Slay who has shutdown Cooper more often than not in the past. The Cowboys may elect to feature CeeDee Lamb in this contest.

The Cowboys are favored by three points in this contest and are -176 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 51.5, over (-115), and under (-105).