Amari Cooper will play Monday for the Cowboys

Amari Cooper will play Monday versus the Eagles, Armando Salguero of Outkick reports. Cooper was hurt late in the Cowboys’ 20-17 victory over the Chargers last Sunday. Cooper has a rib injury, but apparently, he is over the injury and good to go Monday.
Cooper is part of a three-headed monster that the Cowboys have at wide receiver, but they are already without Michael Gallup, who is on injured reserve. Cooper has had big games versus the Eagles in the past, but that was before the Eagles picked up cornerback Darius Slay who has shutdown Cooper more often than not in the past. The Cowboys may elect to feature CeeDee Lamb in this contest.
The Cowboys are favored by three points in this contest and are -176 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 51.5, over (-115), and under (-105). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.