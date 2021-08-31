An Extension For Nuggets F Aaron Gordon?

Mike Singer of the Denver Post reports that Aaron Gordon and the Nuggets are finalizing a contract extension to keep him with the team for two or three more years. Gordon is actually eligible for a four-year max extension worth as much as $88 million.
The former Arizona product has one more year remaining on his current contract, a four-year deal worth $80 million.
Gordon is still only 25 years old, so he could still be in line for another decent payday even if he agrees to the extension. However, his scoring dropped from 14.6 to 10.2 points per game as his minutes also dropped from 30 down to almost 26 minutes per game.
In fact, his numbers have steadily dropped over the last three years since averaging 17.6 points in the 2017-18 season.
