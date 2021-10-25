Andre Iguodala Probable vs. Thunder on Tuesday

The hip injury that kept Andre Iguodala out against the Sacramento Kings has resolved in time for the veteran swingman to return against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

Iguodala appeared in the Golden State Warriors first two games of the season, playing an average of 23.5 minutes and knocking down 66.7% of his shots. The 2014-15 Finals MVP is playing in his 18th season in the Association, returning to the Warriors after a two-year hiatus with the Miami Heat.

Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins took on more minutes with Iguodala on the sidelines against the Kings, with Gary Payton II seeing the most significant increase. Payton II’s minutes will take a hit with Iguodala back in the lineup.

Two of the Warriors’ next three games come against the Thunder, with Tuesday’s contest taking place in Oklahoma City.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Warriors priced as -390 moneyline favorites and -9 on the spread for tomorrow’s contest.