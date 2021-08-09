Andrew Benintendi Returns to Royals Lineup Monday

Benintendi has not started for the Royals since an Aug. 3, 7-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox, going 0-for-1 with a walk. He injured his shoulder after attempting a steal in the fourth inning, leaving the game. He made three appearances in the weekend series against the Cardinals as a pinch hitter, going 0-for-3.
In his first season with the Royals, Benintendi has played 83 games, slashing .255/.306/.409 with 11 home runs. He is priced at $2,600 on FanDuel.
The Royals, currently with a 48-62 record, are fourth in the American League Central, currently 17 games back from the division-leading Chicago White Sox. In the series opener with the Yankees, the team will face Jameson Taillon, who makes his 22nd start of the season. Posting a 7-4 record in his first season as a Yankee, Taillon has a 4.04 ERA, 24% K rate and a 1.21 WHIP.
Kansas City is a +144 home Moneyline underdog against the Yankees on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 10-run total.
