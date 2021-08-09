Andrew Benintendi Returns to Royals Lineup Monday

The Kansas City Royals announce outfielder Andrew Benintendi has returned to the lineup in the series opener against the New York Yankees.

Here's how we'll line up behind Carlos Hernández to open the homestand tonight vs. the Yankees.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/r8zPUkcCZf — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 9, 2021

Benintendi has not started for the Royals since an Aug. 3, 7-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox, going 0-for-1 with a walk. He injured his shoulder after attempting a steal in the fourth inning, leaving the game. He made three appearances in the weekend series against the Cardinals as a pinch hitter, going 0-for-3.

In his first season with the Royals, Benintendi has played 83 games, slashing .255/.306/.409 with 11 home runs. He is priced at $2,600 on FanDuel.

The Royals, currently with a 48-62 record, are fourth in the American League Central, currently 17 games back from the division-leading Chicago White Sox. In the series opener with the Yankees, the team will face Jameson Taillon, who makes his 22nd start of the season. Posting a 7-4 record in his first season as a Yankee, Taillon has a 4.04 ERA, 24% K rate and a 1.21 WHIP.

Kansas City is a +144 home Moneyline underdog against the Yankees on FanDuel Sportsbook in a game with a 10-run total.