Andrew McCutchen and Vince Velasquez Placed on 10-Day IL

The Phillies are currently 3.5 games behind the Mets in the NL East, and they are trying to close the gap and secure a spot in the postseason. Unfortunately, they had to place two players on the IL on Monday. McCutchen suffered a knee injury on Saturday, and he’s diagnosed with left knee inflammation. Velasquez is currently dealing with a blister on his right middle finger. Andrew Knapp and Enyel De Los Santos will take their spots on the active roster.

McCutchen is not the same star that he was in his prime, but he has had an excellent season for the Phillies. He’s posted a 119 wRC+ through 400 plate appearances – the third-highest mark among Phillies’ regulars – while his 20 homers rank second on the squad.

Velasquez’s absence will be far more negligible. In fact, you can mark the argument that the Phillies will be better without him. He’s posted a 5.95 ERA this season, and that number has ballooned to 10.61 since the All-Star break.

