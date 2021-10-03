Andy Dalton Inactive Against Lions in Week 4

ESPN’s Adam Schefter Reports Chicago Bears’ quarterback is active ahead of the Week 4 matchup with the Detroit Lions.

Dalton is dealing with a knee injury, missing the Week 3 matchup with the Cleveland Browns, a 26-6 loss. In his last start, a 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, throwing 9 passes for 56 yards and one touchdown, leaving the game because of the knee injury.

With Dalton out for the game, expect Justin Fields to make his second career start. Fields started in a 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns, completing six passes for 68 yards in the loss. Fields are priced at $6,800 on FanDuel, looking to turn around a subpar performance in Week 3, facing a Detroit Lions defense that is ranked 31st in DVOA, allowing 387 yards to the Baltimore Ravens in a 19-17 loss in Week 4.

The Bears are a 3-point home favorite against the Lions on FanDuel Sportsbook, in a Week 4 matchup with 41.5-total, one of the lowest on the slate.