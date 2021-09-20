Andy Dalton Likely Avoided Serious Injury

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1439965364742508546

There was some fear that Dalton suffered a severe knee injury Sunday vs. the Bengals, but the initial exams are promising. NFL Network’s Ian Rapport reports that Dalton didn’t tear his ACL or damage his MCL, and it appears as though he merely suffered a bone bruise. Head coach Matt Nagy told reporters that Dalton is still the Bears starter when healthy, so expect him to be back in the lineup as soon as he’s clear to play.

That said, there’s no guarantee that he’s ready to play in Week 3 vs. the Browns. If he’s out, Justin Fields will be asked to make his first career start. Fields was uninspiring in relief of Dalton last week, finishing with 60 passing yards and an interception on 13 pass attempts. However, he did rack up 31 yards on the ground, and his rushing ability makes him very appealing for fantasy purposes. Fields ran a 4.46 40-yard dash at his pro day, which gives him elite speed at the quarterback position.

The Bears are currently listed as 7.5-point underdogs vs. the Browns on FanDuel Sportsbook.