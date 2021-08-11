Andy Isabella Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

https://twitter.com/AZSports/status/1425513927610232834

Isabella just can’t catch a break. He spent four days on the COVID list from July 29 through August 2, and now he’s headed back to the COVID list. It’s another brutal blow for a young receiver who has been unable to find the field through his first two seasons.

Isabella was considered a promising prospect upon entering the NFL. He was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft after blazing a 4.31 40-yard dash at the combine. He was also extremely productive in college, posting a 52.2% Dominator Rating at the University of Massachusetts. That said, he has struggled to find consistent playing time under head coach Kliff Kingsbury, recording just 30 catches for 413 yards through his first two seasons.

Things don’t figure to be much easier for Isabella in year three. The team brought in A.J. Green in the offseason and used a second-round pick on Rondale Moore. Larry Fitzgerald could also return for another season, although he is currently unsigned.

The Cardinals are expected to contend for a postseason spot this season, and their win total over/under is set at 8.0 on FanDuel Sportsbook.