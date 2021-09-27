Andy Reid in Stable Condition at Local Hospital

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1442451449255014402

Reid was taken to a local Kansas City hospital following yesterday’s loss vs. the Chargers, but he is reportedly in “stable condition.” Reid skipped yesterday’s postgame media availability session and was taken by ambulance to the hospital for precautionary reasons. That led to concerns about Reid’s health, and while the team hasn’t released an official update on his diagnosis, he was reportedly dealing with dehydration. That’s excellent news for Reid.

Unfortunately, things aren’t so rosy for the Chiefs at the moment. They’ve dropped two of their first three games, and they have some real issues on the defensive side of the ball. They’ve allowed nearly 32 points per game — tied for the worst mark in the league — and they’ve allowed at least 29 points in all three contests. They surrendered at least 457 yards in their first two contests before allowing a more reasonable 352 last week. If they can’t shore up that side of the ball, it’s going to be an uphill battle to make it to their third consecutive Super Bowl.

Despite their early struggles, there is still plenty of optimism with this squad in the betting market. They’re currently the favorites to win the Super Bowl at +600 on FanDuel Sportsbook.