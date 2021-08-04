Angels’ Anthony Rendon Out For Year

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that Anthony Rendon of the Angels will miss the remainder of the season due to an impingement in his right hip.

Tough year for Anthony Rendon, who is now out for the year with hip surgery. He is in the second year of a 7-year, $245 million contract with the #Angels. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 4, 2021

Rendon is expected to undergo surgery which will keep him sidelined. The third baseman had been out since July 4th with what was ruled as a strained hamstring. He’s also battled multiple injuries in his knee and groin as well.

It’s not clear at this time whether the injury to his hip occurred before or after he strained his hamstring. Those injuries likely were responsible for a subpar season that fell well below his career numbers. He finished with a .240/.329/.382 line, whereas for his career, he’s slashed .287/.369/.484. The Angels have been without Rendon and Mike Trout for multiple weeks, leaving Shohei Ohtani to do the heavy lifting.

Los Angeles is still only 6.5 games out of the Wild Card, so it remains to be seen if they can make any kind of run when Trout returns from his injury.

